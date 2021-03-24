In line with the already laid down guidelines for the National Sports Festival slated to begin April 2 this year, Edo State’s contingents for the game will from today, commence the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

Project Manager for Team Edo, Anehita Emeya, who disclosed this in Benin City, said the team is ready for the games and to make the state proud.

Emeya noted that the vaccination exercise for the contingents is in line with the directive by the Main and Local Organising Committees, which insisted on compulsory vaccination for all athletes/officials at least 12 days before arrival for the tournament.

The Project Manager said the organisers of the competition decided that all athletes/officials from the 35 states and the FCT, participating in the festival must take COVID-19 tests 72 hours before arrival for the tournament, with the contingents presenting certificates and documentation of the tests and vaccination before they can be admitted into the Games Villages.