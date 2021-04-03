Edo State Contingent for the 2020 National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020, has called on Governor Godwin Enoghaghese Obaseki, to extend his official hands magnanimity to them if he wants them to excel in the National Sports Festival which stated yesterday in Benin-City.

Most of the athletes who are not too happy with the poor reception so far, said they would be willing to give their all if the Governor is ready to total commitment in terms of welfare packages to athletes.

“We are too happy with the situation right now, you do not expect us to perform margic with empty stomach. We are ready to our best and win the fiesta if they play their role very well.”

“Those who are saddled with the responsibilities of managing the state contigent are in their offices making mouth and feeding from.our sweat, if the want to fail we would help them to fail. And if they want to win we would equally help them to win.”

“We need motivation we cannot win Festival by eating bread and ground nut. So we need the best to enable us do well.”