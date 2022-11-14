From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was tension in Asaba, Delta State on Sunday, following a reported fire outbreak at the Stephen Keshi billed to host the 21st National Sports Festival (NSF) from November 28, 2022.

Recall that last Thursday, a section of the multi-purpose sports hall that is under construction in preparation for the games, collapsed.

Sunday’s purported fire incident was said to have occurred at the back of the Main Bowl of the stadium.

An eyewitness said the fire resulted from the welding equipment of a technician who was carrying out repairs in preparation for the sporting fiesta.

According to the source, “when it caught fire, the welder had to run away. And the fire flame dropped on the refuse beneath.

“There are lots of debris including roofing sheets and other rubbish that had been deposited there for a long time. So the fire started and thick smoke billowed into the sky.

“That was really scary but everything has been brought under control. The damage is very minimal.”

As at the time of filing this, operatives of the state fire service were said to have visited the scene to wash the wall that was darkened by the smoke.

Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe in confirming the incident, said he was made to understand that there was a small fire, which was immediately put out.

However, the development, as well as last Thursday’s building collapse, has placed the stadium under public scrutiny as the days are being counted for the kick-off of the NSF tagged Asaba 2022.