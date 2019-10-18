Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin and the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare, will today kick start activities for the National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged Edo 2020 when they unmask the face of the sports fiesta, scheduled to be hosted in Benin City from March 22 to April 1, 2019.

Chairman of the Publicity and Communication Sub-Committee, Mr. Tony Akiotu, while disclosing this yesterday, said: “Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki ably supported by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare will unveil the theme song and Mascot of the great sports fiesta”.

In a statement released through the sub-committee, Akiotu said the unveiling ceremony will hold at the Banquet Hall of the Government in Benin City from 4p.m.

The Local Organising Committee for the 2020 NSF last week adopted Queen Idia as the face of the festival, adding that “the choice was a unanimous one.”