President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Engr. Tikon Ishaku has stated that the continuous postponements of the National Sports Festival in Edo State will be demoralising for athletes that would have by now been thinking that the festival. The festival was set to commence with less than a week only to be hit with the latest postponements.

Ishaku, speaking in a chat with brila.net stressed that the effect though will be managed by the federation who already had a backup plan in place after envisioning another postponement before the Monday announcements by the ministry from February 2021 to April 2021.

“This is the fifth time it’s been postponed, it has been postponed 1,2,3 4 times. The players’ morale has been high a few days ago believing that they will be going to contest within themselves but today it has been postponed. But we in the federation are mindful of the fact that something like that will happen as we have programes lined up directly behind the festival assuming it is to take place.”