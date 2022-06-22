Nilayo Sports Management Limited, marketing consultants for National Sports Festival, Delta 2022 has announced Premium Trust Bank as the official banking partner of the festival.

Mr Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports, while making the announcement said “This is a partnership of two premium brands. Premium Trust Bank, a bank committed to providing tailor-made solutions for customers and the National Sports Festival, Delta 2022, which is going to be the best in History.

“This shows that Premium Trust Bank is committed to providing platforms for athletes to help them grow in their chosen field and impact communities across the country; our young athletes will be motivated to continue their pursuit of excellence both in the country and on the international stage.”

The 21st National Sports Festival scheduled for November 2nd to 15th. Delta State will host athletes from across the country who will participate in 33 sports including eight Para Sports.

The Sports Festival is a biennial multi-sport event organised by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Sports Commission for athletes from the 36 states of Nigeria. The National Sports Festival started in 1973 as a unifying tool for the promotion of cross-cultural affiliation in Nigeria after the Civil War. The first festival was held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Delta State has been selected to host the 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022.

The state is known for its proactive sports atmosphere. Delta won the highest medals in the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival held in Edo State and the state is ready to deliver the best National Sports Festival since inception.

