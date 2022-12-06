From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Team Nasarawa Silver medalist, Husseini Ibrahim was decorated yesterday with a silver medal won during the Para- Table Tennis Single competition in the ongoing National Festival holding in Asaba, Delta state capital.

This is even as not less than 10 states are said to employ the services of Ibrahim to play for them in the next national sports festival.

Recall that Delta table tennis player, Kayode Alabi 0-2, defeated Husseini.

Shortly after the decoration, Husseini said he was happy with the medal.

Husseini is the defending champion of men table tennis singles after defeating his opponent at Edo National Festival 2021.

“I was the former champion, the same person I defeated at the final at Edo Sports Festival is the one that defeated me, that is the game for you.”

“I want to appeal to the Nasarawa State government to provide up to date facilities for table tennis as it is his experience that moved him this far.”

Team Nasarawa has won a total of six medals, comprising two silver and four bronzes.