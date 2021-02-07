The Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) has approved the suspension of Effiong Bassey of Lagos State for 18 months, effective January the 31st, 2021.

The suspension is sequel to the report of NSF’s Rules and Disciplinary Committee, on account of violations of its rules and regulations at The Eligibles tournament, in Surulere Lagos, on January 30, 2021.

Consequently, Effiong Bassey is barred from taking part as player/coach or commenter in any NSF sanctioned competition during this period.

The rating loss sustained by Effiong Bassey at the tournament stands with no further deduction of rating points.

NSF restates its zero tolerance for indiscipline and will not spare any player or official found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.