From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Team Delta has opened lead on the medals table at the on going National Sports Festival in Asaba tagged Delta 2022.

The defending champions have so far win five gold medals in cycling event out of seven events contested.

In the male and female 1km time trails, team Delta won both gold medals.

Team Bayelsa picked the silver in the men’s event; Team Edo came third with the bronze in the female event while Oyo picked the silver and bronze in the female event.

In the 500m female sprint, Delta’s leading cyclist, Ukpeseraya won gold, Deborah Alase of River picked the silver while Tawakalt Yekeen got the bronze.

Edo won her first cycling gold as Isah Momoh beat Quaswan Tijani of Lagos and Emanuel Gabriel Addo of Delta who picked silver and bronze respectively in the men’s 500m sprint.

Isa continued his winning streak which has put team Edo second behind team Delta in the cycling event when he beat team Delta’s Azeez Mutiu in the men’s 200m sprint.

Mutiu who was leading in the final had a broken chain midway into the race to allow Momoh overtake him and clinch his second gold medal of the day.

Team Delta’s Ukpeseraye added to her gold haul with the 200m sprint title after beating Edo’ s Osaretin while Godwin beat team Delta’s Happiness Ernest to clinch the bronze.