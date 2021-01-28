The Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has approved the donation of 126 units of patient monitors and 63 units of oxygen concentrators to 21 healthcare institutions across the country.

A statement by the authority noted that each facility would receive four regular monitors, two ICU monitors and three oxygen concentrators to augment government’s ongoing effort to enhance patience care in the treatment of COVID-19 and add to the stock of critical medical equipment needed in these hospitals across the country.

“With the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, concerted effort must be geared at equipping frontline officers to save more lives and stem the incidence of fatalities which has greeted this resurgence of the disease.”

The Authority said it would formally hand over the medical equipment to Federal Medical Centres to support in the fight against COVID-19, at a virtual handover ceremony today, which will be superintended by Mr. Boss Mustafa, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, Minister of Health; Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Other speakers include Dr. Sani Aliyu (National Coordinator, PTF on COVID-19); Mr. Jide Zeitlin (Chairman of the Board, NSIA) and Mr. Uche Orji (Managing Director, NSIA).