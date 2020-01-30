The NSIA Group says its goal is to play a key role in the development of the African economy and offer lasting responses to the socio-economic challenges affecting the continent for the next decade.

The President of the Group, Jean Kacou Diagou, stated this while speaking at the 25th anniversary celebration of the company’s operation recently held in Abidjan.

Commenting on the firm’s development, he said NSIA’s gradual and continuous growth has been driven by strategic acquisitions, first in Côte d’Ivoire and then in the sub-region.

According to Diagou, the Group eyes top five position in each of its businesses, in each country it has presence and the strategy revolves around innovation and internal growth.

He said: “The NSIA banking offer is now well established in Côte d’Ivoire. The next step for NSIA bank will be to strengthen its positions in the five countries of presence and to expand its presence in the countries covered by the insurance arm. We intend to actively participate in the banking of the West and Central African populations through financial inclusion programmes.

“I am happy and proud of what has become of the NSIA Group today; the leader in the banking and insurance sector. I thank our customers and investors who have accompanied and trusted us to this day. NSIA is also the fruit of the implication of each of the collaborators whom I would also like to salute”, he said.

Speaking also, Dominique Diagou Ehile, Group Deputy Managing Director, Insurance, stated the insurance division intends to respond to the major challenges of transformation of the African society.

“On the personal market, the rise of the middle class will require supporting the needs of populations in terms of protection and provident insurance while providing innovative solutions. The digitalization of our offers represents a tremendous growth driver”, he stated.