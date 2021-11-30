The investment and involvement of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) in education through Bridge is providing access to quality education for children in low income communities and impacting lives. NSIA portfolio team visited one of the Bridge community schools in Lagos to assess impact and observe teaching and learning.

During the visit, the NSIA team witnessed the effective teaching methodology used by Bridge teachers to help improve learning gains.Bridge Nigeria leverages technology to deliver life changing education; efficient monitoring and evaluation programs for teachers and efficient monitoring and evaluation of pupil performance. Bridge knows when teachers are in classrooms, when lessons are delivering results.

The NSIA team also had the opportunity to examine the teachers’ tablets, books, character boards and other items used to facilitate the learning process.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Earlier, the Managing Director of NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji praised its investment in Bridge Nigeria, saying it helped provide access to high quality education for children from low income homes. According to him, “Our investment in Bridge Academies delivers high quality education to children from low-income homes. This is a fantastic programme.”

Orji who made this known during an interview to discuss the performance of Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund in 2020, stated that Bridge is helping children from poor families in Lagos to learn, improving access to quality education and providing the best overall learning attainment.

Speaking during the visit, the Managing Director, Bridge Nigeria, Ms FoyinsolaAkinjayeju noted that Bridge welcomes collaborations that would further deepen the access to life changing education programme and improve learning outcomes among pupils.

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow. For consecutive years, Bridge pupils have performed exceptionally well in the national common entrance examination, surpassing each year’s best scores and gaining admission into top schools across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .