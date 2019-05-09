Doris Obinna

Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Iraba has commenced operation at the new Cancer Care Centre for treatment of cancer patients.

The Director, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Mignionette Crause, said the centre offers the best cancer care in Africa.

“The centre is an outpatient private facility offering services such as medical assessments, radiation treatments, chemotherapy and later brachytherapy,” he said.

According to her, the centre has made progress since the commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari in February.

She said: “Appointment of most of the core staff members and initial training by the International supplier of radiotherapy machines have commenced.

The halcyon treatment machine has been commissioned and accepted. First catch of patients started treatment on April 29, 2019. Meanwhile, the vital beam linear accelerator was commissioned on Monday.

“Initial treatments offered to the public will be basic, simple regimes. More complex treatments will start later and induction training of all staff has since commenced.”

The director disclosed that the opening of different departments would be phased, revealing: “The IT system is currently being implemented and staff training on the electronic record system will commence shortly. Also, we have a specialised team comprising of newly appointed staff, including LUTH staff to man the different departments necessary to operate the center.”

The Chief Clinical Oncologist, NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre, Prof Francis Durosinmi-Etti, on his part, said the cardinal vision of the centre was to run as a centre of excellence and flagship of cancer treatment in the West Africa sub region.

He said: “Initial patients are to be treated by international doctors. We also have chemotherapy experts to run the department of chemotherapy. It is our duty to ensure that staff are trained on a regular basis. We will ensure that International conferences are held with specialist once a year.

“We will also not hesitate in cross referrals of patients to other hospitals. Not to mention that we pride ourselves as a one-stop centre of excellence in on