From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) yesterday released seven final reports of accident and serious incident air mishaps that occurred within the Nigerian airspace to the public.

The Bureau also issued 20 safety recommendations addressed to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria( FAAN) the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the affected airlines, among others, as safety measures to prevent future recurrence of similar incidents.

Addressing newsmen at the presentation of the reports at the Bureau Headquarters, Safety House, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport(NAIA), Abuja, NSIB Director General, Mr Akin Olateru, said that the newly released reports make a total of 82 aircraft accident reports released by the Bureau since its inception in 2007 while a total of 63 reports were released by the current leadership from 2017 till date.

He said in 2022 alone, seven accident reports and 30 safety recommendations have been released. Olateru added that, the Bureau has also released a total of two hundred and seventy two ( 272) safety recommendations since the inception of the Bureau of which a total of One hundred and ninety one( 191) of the recommendations were equally released by the current management .

He also assured of NSIB commitment to quality investigation of accidents and serious incidents through improving processes, human capacity and equipment, among others.

“We remain committed through improving our processes, human capacity and equipment, to fulfill our mandate effectively, purposefully, and professionally”, he said. Occurrences reports released by the Bureau include the serious incident involving Bristow helicopters Nigeria Ltd with Registration marks 5N BSN which occurred at port Harcourt Military Airport (NAF BASE) on the 9th March, 2020.

The report of the serious incident involving ATR 72 with Registration Marks 5N- BPG owned and operated by Overland Airways Ltd which occurred at Ilorin Airport on 29th November, 2014.

The serious incident involving B737-300 with Registration Marks 5N- BUO belonging to Air peace Ltd, which occurred at FL 310 enroute Enugu from Lagos on 14th December 14th. 2018. Also released was the report of a serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125 -8008 with Registration Marks 5N- B00 operated by Gyro Aviation Ltd which occurred at port Harcourt , Nigeria on July 16, 2020.

The report of the serious incident involving a Dornier 328-100 with Registration Marks 5N- DOX operated by Dornier Aviation Nigeria- AIEP (DANA) Ltd., which occurred at Port Harcourt Military Airport on 23rd January, 2019 was also released.Also released by the Bureau was the final report of the serious incident involving Airbus 330- 243 aircraft operated by Middle Airlines with Registration Marks OD- MEA and parked Boeing 777 aircraft operated by Turkish Airlines with Registration Marks TC EJC, which occurred at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria, on 29th July, 2020.The released reports also included a serious incident involving British Aerospace BAE 125 800B aircraft with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N- BOO operated by Gyro Aviation Ltd., which occurred at Osubi Airstrip, Warri, Nigeria on 10th September 2020.

The Bureau’s Director General in his final remarks said the details of the reports, which include the factual information, findings, analysis, conclusions and safety recommendations on the investigations are available for download on the Bureau ‘s website.

•