FC Tulsa’s Head Coach, Michael Nsien, has backed the Nigerian trio of Mfon Udoh, Solomon Kwambe and Raphael Ayagwa to succeed in the United States of America.

The former Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) trio joined the club that campaigns in America’s second tier United Soccer League Championship, earlier in the year.

He said: “The players I’ve brought in not only have had success in Nigeria, but also have caps with the national team.

“Udoh is a goal scorer, he’s shown that quality consistently. Solomon has been rock steady in since he’s been a professional player.

“Ayagwa is a young player with a lot of quality and experience already”.