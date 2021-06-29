One hundred and sixty eight Independent Monitors (IMs) under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) have received devices and engagement letters to monitor implementation of the programme in Kaduna State.

Mrs Halima Oyelade, the Special Assistant on Corporate Communications to Hajiya Sadiiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Farouq said at the distribution of the devices and letters that the ministry had trained 5,000 IMs.

Represented by Mr Aminu Tukur, the Deputy Director, Planing, Research and Statistics, the minister said, “I am here in Kaduna for the distribution of engagement letters and devices for the trained IMs.

“These devices are equipped with an application that will be used to report on monitoring activities of the trained IMs.

“The application, which we called the Social Investment Management Information System (SIMIS), is a mobile and web-based application, designed for monitoring the NSIP.

“Using this application, the ministry sees real time report of activities of the IMs on the Field. We can view reports submitted and see the NSIP performance indicators by state and detect areas of challenges.’’

According to her, this will provide greater visibility to the ministry and equip it with information to follow up with implementation happening at the state level.

She said that the application would allow the ministry to have visibility up to the local government level.

“It will guide us at the federal level to ensure that the programmes are working in line with their objectives and also task the states to ensure they meet up with their deliverables towards effective implementation of the programme.

“It will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“The IMs are expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the NSIP, which include N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

“The IMs will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, and they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend,’’ she said.

The minister stressed that the engagement letters clearly articulated the scope of work which included routine monitoring of all programmes under the NSIP in their assigned local government areas.

Others are provision of evidence-based reports on findings in the field, submission of various categories of reports in accordance with the set timelines, attending all trainings, meetings and other duties as required and assigned by the ministry.

“Be informed that IMs are not allowed to assign their responsibilities to third parties.

“Every IM will be held accountable for the task given to them. The ministry reserves the right to disengage an IM for misconduct or noncompliance with set guidelines and directives.

“I hereby urge you to carry out this assignment with outmost sense of patriotism, diligence, and sincerity. We at the ministry will not accept anything short of the set standards.’’

Farouq said that the duration of the assignment was one year – June 1, to May 1, 2022. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.