From Okwe Obi, Abuja

National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Umar Bindir, has countered the claims by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed that N1 trillion earmarked for the scheme had been siphoned.

Governor Mohammed, during the launch of the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP), had alleged that the NSIP had collapsed.

He said: “Over N1trilion Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) has been siphoned by public and political office holders under President Muhammadu Buhari’s nose.

“Corruption has already crashed the Federal Government’s SIP programme to its knees. I challenge the Federal Government to adopt the system of empowerment this administration is doing in Bauchi state.

But Dr Bindir, in a statement yesterday, noted that the governor’s claim should be disregarded, as there was no iota of truth.

“The attention of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is drawn to a statement credited to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, who alleged that over N1trilion Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) has been siphoned by public and political office holders under President Muhammadu Buhari’s nose.

“The Ministry wishes to categorically affirm that the above unsubstantiated statements credited to the Bauchi State Governor are manifestly false, and have absolutely no bearing to the realities on ground.”