Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer(CCT), a poverty alleviation programme for rural women in Delta State, have lauded the gesture as timely and humane.

The scheme, a branch of the President Muhammad Buhari administration’s National Social Investment Programme(NSIP), under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development empowered over 3,300 rural women across the 25 local government areas of the state with N20,000.

Delta State focal person of the NSIP, Mrs Bridget Anyafulu, while commending the Federal Government, disclosed that the programme was aimed at cushioning the harsh effect of the coronavirus pandemic amongst young and elderly rural women across the country.

She said the process of profiling beneficiaries was thorough, adding that “to avoid any unwholesome act of impersonation and dubious character, strict measures were applied. Hence the beneficiaries are captured and verified before they are given the money.”

A beneficiary lauded the Federal Government for initiating and superintending “a life saving grant” at such critical period when everything, including prices of food stuff have gone up.