Former general secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Union (NUPENG), Frank Kokori, has vowed to show up for inauguration, today, as Chairman of the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Kokori was not formally invited to the ceremony taking place at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, today.

Although he was named chairman when then acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, announced the appointment of the board in October 2017, Kokori’s name was missing on the list of members of the board to be inaugurated on Thursday.

A copy of the programme of events, as released by the minister’s office, indicated that 11 members of the committee would be confirmed. However, of these 11, the names of only 10 were provided on the agenda.

The programme contains names, contacts and designations of the 10 board members but had no information on the board chairman.

The members include Mohammed Yinusa and Timothy Olawale as representatives of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Ibrahim Khaleel and Waheed Adeyanju representing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Others are Ifeoma Anyawuataku of the Labour Ministry, Dutse Aminu of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Jasper Azutalam, Tijani Suleiman, Kemi Nelson, Bayo Somefun, all of NSITF.

Yesterday evening, Kokori said he was not aware of any reason for his name’s omission .

He, however, insisted on making himself available for the inauguration with or without a formal invitation.

Said Kokori: “There are no issues. Why they are treating me like that I don’t know.

“I heard this story that they want to launch the board, I called people there and they told me that the chairmanship position was left vacant.

“But the whole world knows, I’m the chairman.

“Why not? I’m the chairman, why should I give up? Unless the president tells me to do otherwise, I must show up.”