The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is charting a better way to ensure customer satisfaction through enlightenment of its staff on the core values of the organisation.

Towards achieving this aim, the NSITF organised a one-day re-appraisal workshop in conjunction with Servicom, the Presidency, for all its personnel in the Lagos region last week.

Acting regional manager, Lagos regional office, Adedeji Adegoke, in his address at the review of the NSITF service charter by Servicom in Lagos last week, said the program was aimed at revalidating the organisation’s service charter.

“Our revalidation programmes occurs every two years and this is a follow-up on our last revalidation programme of 2018.

“The service charter is the commitment of the fund to service delivery and how it intends to serve its public,” he said.

Adegoke emphasized that the service charter was the commitment of the fund to service delivery and how it intends to serve its public.

He noted that it was a tenet NSITF has never taken lightly as a service institution.

The regional head stated that, “As a service-oriented government agency, service to customer is very important. We must take our customers first for us to get to the level where we want to be.

“We do this through performance review, self assessment of our service to ensure service satisfaction.”

He said that the organisation has done creditably well in the area of its core service in the Employment Compensation Act (ECA), but added that it is work in progress as there is still room for improvement.

In her review of the performance of the organisation in the past two years, board secretary and general manager of the NSITF, Mrs. Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo, charged the staff to ensure fulfillment of all the promises the organisation made to its customers.

Speaking on payment of compensation within 14 days, which presently is not feasible, Oji-Okoronkwo said the NSITF staff should not only find a way of improving on the 14 days, but reducing the timeline.

“I want to charge us to operate an open door policy with our customers, encourage them to complain because if they are not complaining to us, they are complaining to others. This no doubt will give way for proper service delivery,” she said.

She also noted that the organisation in order to live up to the expectation of its customers would be cutting down on unnecessary bureaucracy and embracing latest technology for top-notch performance.