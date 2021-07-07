By Bimbola Oyesola

Over 95 percent jobs in the first phase renovation of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) multi billion naira 18-storey building, located in Lagos along the international route linking Nigeria and the ECOWAS region, are being undertaken by the youths in the community.

The community, however, has commended NSITF for gainfully engaging their youths in completing the structure whose construction began 39 years ago.

A community leader, Abiodun Babatunde, who was at the site during the inspection of the project by the members of the NSITF board confirmed that about 95 percent of youths in the community have been engaged in the construction of the magnificent building.

According to him, the move, had reduced unemployment among the youths in the community to a large extent.

The Chairman, board of the NSITF, Austin Enajemo-Isire, who led members to assess the level of ongoing construction at the site said it was in the interest of the Fund and the Federal Government to ensure the structure comes alive to contribute towards the housing needs of the people through better office accommodation and good ambience to the environment.

He maintained that this is in tune with the change mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that despite huge resources that had been sunk into the structure, one would wonder why the building had not been completed over several years.

