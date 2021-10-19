More organisations and individuals have continued to pour encomiums on the late Director General of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olawale, for his unrivalled qualities, with the latest coming from the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Speaking during the NSITF board condolence visit to the late Olawale’s family at the weekend, the chairman of the board, Austin Enajemo-Isire, said the late Olawale was a very diligent man of high integrity.

He told Olawale’s widow and children that that news of the death of the late NECA Director General, who was also member of the board of NSITF was very shocking to all.

“We are still shocked by the news. We were altogether with him in Abuja for the board meeting. It was after that we got the news that he’s been hospitalised and we all went to see him in the hospital,” he said.

He consoled the family that humans have no power over the time they will depart from the earth as the Almighty God who created everyone knows when he calls His own and no one can question Him.

He said, “We have come to identify with the family and to assure you that you are not alone. The creator will be there for you and will never allow you to know that your husband, your father, your brother is no longer around. He will watch over you and comfort you on all sides. We brought our condolence letter and wish to show our love to the family. The NSITF would still reach out to you in our usual way.”

