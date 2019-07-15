With more employers still evading registration of their workforce to the Employment Compensation Scheme (ECA), The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is devising plans that will make the scheme attractive to all employers.

This is even as the fund has described the late president of Nigeria Employers’Consultative Association, (NECA), Dr. Muhammad Jimoh Yinusa, as a man of many parts that influenced others positively.

The chairman of the board of the NSITF, Austin Enejamo-Isire, speaking with Daily Sun at the Fidau prayer for the late NECA president in Lagos on Thursday, said that the fund was set to propagate all the inherent benefits of the scheme to employers, noting that such and other campaigns would make employers to naturally key into the scheme.

He said, “It is our plan to enhance the vision of NSITF, which would ensure deliverance and what is our vision, to be the leading social security institution in Africa as well as build the economy of our country.

“We have a deliberate action on safety net and it is our main target to ensure that workers are well protected in the workplaces and should there be any accident that they are well compensated.

“Employers who are under the scheme are better off than those who are not, this is because, in case of accident during the course of work, they pay nothing to take care of their employee, short of the mandatory 1 per cent contribution.”

Enejamo-Isire reiterated the need to make employers aware of the advantage of enrolling their workers in the scheme.

According to him, awareness was key to the success of the Employee Compensation Scheme, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government was doing a lot for Nigerians in the area of social investments to provide a fair deal for all citizens.

According to him, “I have just resumed as the chairman of the NSITF board and I believe that one way to increase enrolment is to create awareness and I do know that if you do great things and you fail to propagate those things, nobody will recognise that.

“One of the key things we are going to do to stimulate greater enrolment is awareness creation. We must let them be aware that there are great benefits in enrolling in the social security work of the government.”

He noted that a lot has been done by the government and they are still doing that in trying to provide decent work for the populace.

He said, “For example, looking at it from the angle of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, we are basically out to provide a fair guarantee system for all those who are affected by occupational hazard and bring a succour to them.

“It is sad when two things happen to a man and that is when a breadwinner is gone and the bread itself is gone. That is why the NSITF is out to ensure that beneficiaries of those who suffer death as a result of being in active service are adequately rewarded.”

He noted that NECA has been a big ally of the fund, and the late president was also part of the new board inaugurated last month.