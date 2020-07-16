Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr) Chris Ngige has barred the Acting President of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Taiwo Adeniyi, from participating in future board meetings of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Ngige equally annulled contributions made by the NECA Acting President in past board meetings of NSITF on the grounds that he lacked the legitimacy to do so.

The actions of the Minister were contained in a letter he addressed to the Director General of NECA dated July 9, 2020.

The letter was titled, “Representation by the Current Acting President of Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) on the Board of The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).”

Ngige noted that by virtue of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) is accorded two slots for institutional representation in the board of the NSITF

He recalled that when the board was inaugurated in May 2019, NECA had two members, namely-Olawale Timothy and Dr Mohammed I. Yinusa(NECA then President) who is now late.

The Minister stated that his attention has been drawn through recent transcript and extant proceedings submitted to his office by the Ministry’s representative on the board on the replacement of the late president by Mr Taiwo Adeniyi who is now the acting president of NECA.

Ngige stated further: “In that regard, you will recall that membership on the board of NSITF has preconditions of security screening and documentation by the Department of State Security (DSS) and subsequent approval by Mr President, which other members had undergone before the inauguration of the board on May 18, 2019.

“This exercise became imperative after the orgy of looting by some members of the last board in collusion with some top management officials of NSITF. So, even though you communicated to the Ministry the demise of the former President, the issue of his replacement on the NSITF board has to follow due process.

“As the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, I did not convey a Presidential approval for the replacement of the Late Dr. Mohammed I. Yinusa on the Board and I understand that the NECA Acting President has been attending NSITF Board meetings and even heading a Board Committee without the legitimacy of having been cleared by the DSS and approval of Mr President in order to become a legitimate NSITF board member. Therefore, he should henceforth desist from participating in NSITF Board meetings and other activities thereof pending his clearance and documentation by the DSS as well as his approval by Mr. President. This is the due process for membership into NSITF board.

“Please, note the above and bring the contents of the letter to the notice of your Acting President and your Secretariat, as his further participation in activities of the NSITF board will be viewed as a case of impersonation and treated with appropriate sanctions,” Ngige stated.