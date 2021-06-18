From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Contrary to reports in certain quarters that the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund(NSITF) was under probe by the Public Accounts Committee of the Senate for N62 billion fraud, the new management on Thursday debunked the claims, describing them as totally uninformed.

According to a statement by Alexandra Mede, its Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs, what the Senate Public Accounts Committee is currently probing is the cumulative actions and inactions, financial malfeasance and infractions by two past management teams of the agency between 2013 and 2020, over which the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation had earlier raised an audit alarm.

He noted that the exercise was purely within the statutory oversight functions of the National Assembly.

He said: “The new management of the NSITF which came into office on June 1, 2020, has, of course, submitted itself and all documents requested by the Senate to assist in this oversight, knowing full well that government is a continuum.

“However, we wish to note that these financial infractions and malfeasance have also appropriately and variously been dealt with by the EFCC and the supervising Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“In 2015 for instance, the EFCC arraigned the former Chairman of the Board of the NSITF, Ngozi Olejeme, alongside five other senior officials including the Managing Director and three Directors. The EFCC later made it public that it recovered 48 property worth billions of naira from Olejeme. The matter is still in court even with the forfeiture secured by the EFCC.

“The Ministry on its part, set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry led by its then Director of Finance and Accounts, K.C Awotu, on February 15, 2017, to further probe the fund especially how a humongous amount in billions disappeared without vouchers, in one day. It made damning revelations and far reaching recommendations while submitting its report on July 18, 2018. Part of the recommendations have since been implemented.