Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has paid over N2, 561,000 as benefits from the trust fund at the end of July, 2019, to victims of job related injuries, Deputy General Manager, Claims and Compensation, Ms Nkiru Oguinake has said.

In a presentation on “Benefits under the employees’ compensation scheme (ECS)”, at a one-day stakeholders/employees’ compensation scheme awareness forum for South East held in Enugu, Oguinake said the payment was in line with NSITF’s mission statement of providing social security, protection and safety for Nigerians.

According to her, over N1, 236,000,000 was spent under death category on 10,712 next of kin of the deceased persons, who were duly registered under the NSITF and were certified to have met their untimely death while on active service for their employers.

She said that N987, 721million was expended by the fund on a total number of 5,568 people with cases of mental disorderliness inherent from the places of their engagement while 13,170 others who got disabled in the course of discharge of their duty, were partakers of N302, 138,000 by the organisation.

She further disclosed that 2, I02 workers with loss of productivity were paid a total of N34,731 by NSITF.

Oguinake expressed the commitment of the NSITF in paying compensations to workers that are duly registered with the organisation, whenever the situation demands.

She attributed delays in payment of compensations to late/under reporting of accident cases, occupational diseases, injuries, death among other challenges .

According to her when such applications for payment of compensation are submitted late and there was inaccurate supply of employee details by his/her employer there is also the chances of payment being delayed. NSITF team leader to the forum, Mr Robert Orhiama assured that the management will roll out a programme to create proper awareness of the benefits of the fund to Nigerians resident in the South East, to enhance their engagement.