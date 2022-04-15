By Johnson Adebowale

In compliance with the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA), 2010, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) recently presented a cheque of N4,994,50.18 to a beneficiary, Mrs. Sampson Ekaette Bassey, a disabled employee of Hydrodrive Nigeria Limited.

At the presentation of the cheque to the husband of the accident victim, Mr. Bassey, the general manager, Claims and Compensation Department, NSITF, Nkiru Ogunnaike, narrated how Mrs. Bassey, who worked as a secretary with Hydrodrive company, was knocked down on January 4, 2019, by a reckless bus driver on her way to work.

According to her, the victim, who sustained fractures in her right hand, spinal cord, and bruises on the head, was treated at Lagoon Hospital, Lagos.

Ogunnaike noted that as at the last visit to Mrs. Bassey on January 11, she was bed-ridden, paralysed, unable to speak and completely dependent on her husband.

She disclosed that the arrears of disability benefits in the sum of N4,994,150.18 was paid, after which the beneficiary was placed on monthly disability benefits of N146,886.17.

Ogunnaike noted that the ECA 2010 was enacted in December 2010 to provide for compensation to be paid to employees who suffer disabilities/death as a result of injuries sustained in accidents or diseases contracted in the course of work. “Section 2 of the act mandates NSITF to implement the act and manage the Fund created under Section 56 of the act.”

The general manager commended the management of Hydrodrive Nigeria for identifying with the trust fund and jointly working towards the mission to be proactive in providing social security protection and safety nets for all Nigerian employees against deprivations and income insecurity in accordance with national and international laws.

Ogunnaike stated that the cheque presentation showcased the corporate social responsibility and the importance of the employers’ role in contributing towards the success of the ECS, adding that all responsible employers who are primarily concerned with the welfare of their employees are major stakeholders and have a great role to play in the successes of the ECS. 0

She reeled out some ways that stakeholders could assist the scheme to include care for the employees; encourage better safety practices in the work place; minimize the risk of work-related injuries and diseases; encourage members to report any work-related injury or disease within the stipulated timelines to avoid penalties; enlightening others of the benefits of the scheme; re-assign injured/disabled employees to more suitable job functions within the organization.

Mr. Bassey appreciated NSITF and Hydrodrive for their show of love and quick response to his distress call.