Stories by Bimbola Oyesola , [email protected]

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said it will approach the National Assembly for a review of its law to compel unyielding employers to register their employees under it.

It said it was aware that some employers underreport their staff strength to evade payment of the right employee’s gross emolument, preventing it from delivering on its mandate.

Acting Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, NSITF, Dr Kelly Nwagha, said this at the NSITF day at the just concluded 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Represented by the acting Executive Director, Operations, Arc. Kabir Baba Ma’aji, he said the body has paid over N905 millions as employee compensation to 13,000 claimants from January to November 2020.

The claimants – employers and employees were indemnified under its various claims divisions – Medical Expenses Refund (MER) to an employer, Loss of Productivity to the employer, disability beneficiaries, and death benefits to next of kin/beneficiaries.

Ma’aji said the body will continue to enlighten more organisations on the importance of registering their employees under it and contributing to its pool of fund.

He said this is another way to get employee loyalty when they know that there is a claim for them in case of an accident, loss of productivity, injuries or death.

Adedeji Adegoke, Acting Regional Manager, Lagos for NSITF said since inception, the body has position itself to be the leading social security institution in Africa, setting the agenda for change, social policy, economic empowerment and poverty alleviation in Nigeria.

Adegoke said aside from paying claims, they have undertaken various campaigns across different sectors to prevent occupational accidents and diseases through occupational safety and health enlightenment. This, he said became important due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

LCCI President, Toki Mabogunje, represented by Vice President and Chairman, Trade Promotion Council, Mr Gabriel Idahosa, said it is laudable that NSITF has been consistent in delivering value to employee welfare.

She commended the body on its various initiatives to improve employer/ employee relationship and urged it to continue to deliver on its mandate.

She said a company’s success is based on the quality of welfare of its workforce and it is beholden on the employer to provide a hazard-free environment for the workers.