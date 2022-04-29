By Lukman Olabiyi

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSTIF), Lagos, yesterday, sensitised workers, employers and trade unions on the importance of occupational safety and health culture as part of activities to mark International Labour Organisation (ILO) World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

NSITF said the sensitisation was to create more awareness on the promotion of enforcement of occupational safety and health standards in workplaces, among others.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work, celebrated globally, holds on April 28 and the theme for this year’s celebration is: “Let’s act together to build a positive and health culture.”

Speaking to Daily Sun during a road walk at its Lekki branch to mark the event, NSITF’s Business Manager, Nkiruka Ngige, reiterated the body’s commitment to promoting a preventive safety and health culture that allows employees and employers fulfil their responsibility of preventing deaths, injuries and diseases in their workplaces.

She said her organisation’s campaign was geared towards prevention of accidents in workplaces in the country, adding that there was need to

educate people on safety and health measures from time to time.