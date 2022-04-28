By Lukman Olabiyi

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSTIF), Lagos, yesterday sensitised workers, employers and trade union organisations on important of occupational safety and health culture as part of activities to mark International Labour Organisation (ILO) World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

According to the personnel of NSITF, the sensitisation was to create more awareness on the promotion of enforcement of occupational safety and health standard in workplaces among other.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work , which was celebrated globally, holds annually on April 28 and the theme for this year’s celebration was :” Let’s act together to build a positive and health culture”.

Speaking to Daily Sun during a road walk at its Lekki branch to mark the event, the NSITF Business Manager, Nkiruka Ngige, reiterated the body’s commitment to promoting a preventive safety and health culture to enable employees and employers fulfil their responsibility of preventing deaths, injuries and diseases in the workplace

She stated that her organization’s campaign is geared towards prevention of accidents in workplaces in the country, adding that there is need to be educating people on safety and health measures time to time.

Also collaborating Ngige on the important of the campaign, Principal Manager Health, Safety and Environment, NSITF, Lekki, Adara Adenike, said the organization is committed in propagating the gospel of occupational safety and health standard in workplaces because of its many benefits.

She explained that the theme for this year’s celebration focused on strategies to strengthen national occupational safety and health culture.

“To ensure we accomplish a workplace free of occupational hazards, diseases and accidents, workers and offices must see safety and health in the workplace as a way of life and ensure to promote a harm free environment”, she said.

