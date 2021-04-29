From Chiamaka Ajeamo

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSTIF), Lagos, has sensitised workers, employers and trade union organisations on workplace safety as part of activities to mark International Labour Organisation (ILO) World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The event, which was celebrated globally yesterday, holds annually on April 28. It theme was ‘Anticipate, prepare and respond to crises: Invest now in resilient occupational safety and health (OSH system).

Speaking to Daily Sun during a road walk at its Lekki branch to mark the event, the NSITF Business Manager, Nkiruka Ngige, reiterated the body’s commitment to promoting a preventive safety and health culture to enable employees and employers fulfil their responsibility of preventing deaths, injuries and diseases in the workplace.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has led governments, employers, workers and the general population to face unprecedented challenges in the workplace hence, there is need to educate people on safety and health measures in the new normal.

Supervisor Health, Safety and Environment, NSITF, Adara Adenike, explained that the theme focused on strategies to strengthen national occupational safety and health (OSH) systems to build resilience to face crises now and in the future, deducing from lessons and experiences encountered from the world of work in the new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to our constitution, we are to liaise with other health stakeholders to create awareness and promote safety and health in the workplace. This road walk is basically to sensitise Nigerians on safety measures at work.”

Adenike said it was vital to imbibe the culture of safety and health and it must be strictly adhered to at workplace to allow workers return to their families in good health at the close of work.

“Safety at work is also safety at home because if you are not safe at work, you are not at home either. Whatever you contact from your place of work, you will surely take it home to your family. So, this is why we are specially focusing on the safety and health measures in the new normal and how everyone can protect themselves at work.

“To ensure we accomplish a workplace free of occupational hazards, diseases and accidents in this new normal, workers and offices must see safety and health in the workplace as a way of life and ensure to promote a harm free environment.”