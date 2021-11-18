By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) is seeking the cooperation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to ensure compliance of employers in the private sector. This was even as it has said the Fund now pays over N1million monthly each as dependent benefit to the family of deceased employees.

Speaking at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Trade Fair, Regional Manager, Mr. Lafeef Musa, said it would no longer be business as usual as the NSITF has now been rebranded to deliver on its core responsibilities.

He noted that the mandate of the NSITF is to pay the compensation for any death, injury, diseases or disability arising out of or in the course of employment and for other related matters. He said, ‘’Our vision is to be proactive in providing social security protection and safety nets for all Nigerians against deprivation and income insecurity in accordance with the national and international laws, conventions and world best practices’’ ‘’To LCCI, we solicit your assistance in ensuring that all your partners in the organized private both formal and informal key into our scheme, the ECS.’’

