By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said Nigerians will soon enjoy more social security packages as applied in the developed countries.

According to the NSITF consultant, Paul Okwulehie, this is part of the reforms process ongoing in the organisation to enable it deliver on its core mandate.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Okwulihie in an interview with Daily Sun during a sensitisation training organised for corporate bodies in Lagos, said presently the NSITF has only one product which is the Employee Compensation Scheme (ECA) where employers pay 1 percent of their total emoluments. The contribution from the employer is expected to take care of the employee who suffer any injury or accident during the discharge of official duties.

“Unfortunately not all employers of labour comply with this, thereby dragging the NSITF behind from carrying out its mandate.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Besides, the organisation has also gone through several problems in terms of managerial deliverables and as such the reason for reorganisation and repositioning of the body,” he said.

Okwulihie said the training to sensitise employers on the reorganisation and need for total compliance will run throughout the Federation and will last for a month.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .