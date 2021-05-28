By Bimbola Oyesola

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has said more Nigerians would be employed as it re-commenced work on its multi billion naira 18-storey building in Lagos, which construction began 39 years ago.

The Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NSITF, Dr. Kelly Nwagha, while handing over documents to the contractor, Old English Consolidated Limited, for onward completion, gave the assurance that the project would create huge jobs and reduce social vices in the area when completed. Nwagha, who led top management staff of the Fund to the massive structure located in Ijanikin area of Lagos, along the international route linking Nigeria and the ECOWAS region, said the building would be put into effective use for employees and employers all over the federation. The structure, according to him, will be one of the strongest and biggest structures in the state when the project is finally completed. “People around here are sure of getting jobs and informal sector jobs. This project will create massive jobs for people around, which is part of the Federal Government’s plan to ensure jobs are created, social vices are reduced and insecurity is minimised,” he said. Giving an insight into the project, he said: “The project commenced in 1982. The reason for the project being sited here was the Lagos Government’s intention to decongest the state and expand development towards the hinterland.

“During the period, the NSITF, known then as the National Providence Fund was given the allocation in a bid to assist the state government to develop not just the central area of Lagos state but also the other parts.

“The target is within the space of two to three months. The first phase of the work must have been concluded and then we move immediately to the second phase. I want to assure you that in no distant time, this project would be completed. It will also provide a lot of jobs to those within the community. This place when put into completion in the next couple of months will put an end to social vices within the community as most of the youths would be gainfully engaged. This is what the NSITF wants to do and we are assured of achieving it on good time.”

On why the project was stopped when compared to the period it was started, Nwagha said: You know the economy has been going up and down, and the project is a mega one with solid structures. The project is quite expensive and we do not want to cut down on quality. We want to be sure of adequate quality. That is why over the years, we have been trying to measure out how we will go about it. But now we are ready. We are taking it seriously and we are taking the bull by the horns.”

He was however silent on the amount to be expended on the project, noting that the Fund would resolve amicably with those who had encroached on the building since it has been abandoned for long.