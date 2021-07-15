From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called on business community leaders, corporate business owners and other stakeholders in Delta State to enroll their staff for the social insurance cover provided by the fund in line with the provisions of the Employees Compensation Act, 2010.

Chairman of the management board of the NSITF Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire, who gave the advice said the board is now poised to deliver on the mandate of the fund.

He said the board has been repositioned by the Federal Government with the inauguration of new executives and management team.

Enajemo-Isire spoke in Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where he led a delegation of top management executives to the business community interactive session for Warri and Asaba region.

The financial expert and insurance guru also appealed to employers to embrace the Employees Compensation Scheme (ECS).

According to him, the ‘business interactive session was in line with the recently approved work plans to change the narratives with a view to realizing the vision and mission set by the Federal Government.

‘Furthermore these actions by the new team were meant to positively project NSITF to business communities and critical stakeholders for better appraisal of it’s activities, functions, strategic relevance as well as to develop radical business frontiers to enhance acceptance and participation to the attainment of the targeted goals.’

He stressed the need for organised business operators and corporate executives having staff strength ranging from three and above to key into the Employees Compensation Scheme to enjoy the benefits.

Enajemo-Isire explained that NSITF was established in 1961 as Nigerian Provident Fund (NPF), until 1993 when a new law was enacted that transformed it into NSITF.

‘The benefits of getting enrolled in a social insurance scheme such as this cannot be over-emphasised. The scheme is set out to provide social protection that guarantees fair and adequate compensation to any staff who suffers occupational hazard while in active service of a registered employer or organisation,’ he noted.

He charged the staff to purge themselves of all old habits, which, according to him, had done the fund no good.

At the palace of the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, HRM Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni Oghoro I, Enajemo-Isire appealed to the traditional rulers to encourage their subjects who are into businesses to register their oorganistions and enroll their staff in the social insurance protection cover provided by the fund.

