Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the lopsidedness income structure in states public service, the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), yesterday indicated plans to embark on measures to address it.

To this end, the commission has called on governments at all levels to acquaint themselves with data produced by various Federal Government data-generating agencies for adequate planning.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary, Emma Njoku, said that the Acting Chairman, National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, gave the advice at the opening of a workshop organised by the Compensation Department of the Commission to kick off the Pay Comparability Survey of the States’ Public Services.

Nta who was represented by the Secretary to the Commission, David Nyikaa noted that data generated from the survey will go a long way in providing comprehensive data on pay information in the public sector of the economy.

Also speaking, the Acting Director, Compensation Department, Mr Chiadi Adighiogu, explained that the survey is aimed at obtaining data on the patterns and levels of remuneration of personnel in the states and the local government areas of the federation.

Adighiogu said that, for the phase one of the survey, 12 states have been selected for the survey while the remaining states will be covered in the second phase of the survey.