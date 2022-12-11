From Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) and Cleft Care Stakeholders have advocated for the establishment of children’s hospital in each geo-political zones in Nigeria to provide efficient and quality medical service delivery to children.

This was contained In a communique issued at the end of the 2nd National Surgical, Obstetrics, Anaesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) and Cleft Care Stakeholders’ Forum held on 30th November to 1st December, 2022 and issued to Daily Sun on Sunday.

The communique noted that Director, Hospital Services was represented at the Forum by Dr. Abisola Adegoke, Head, Federal Medical Centres Division, reiterated the imperatives of NSOANP activities in the health sector in Nigeria.

She recalled the last meeting of the forum which gave rise to several recommendations and expressed optimism in the positive outcomes of the second forum for greater improvement in the health sector.

Vice President and Regional Director Africa, Smile Train, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi, intimated the stakeholders that it is the power of consistency that is driving the implementation of NSOANP and commended participants for their commitment.

She noted that NSOANP implementation has become a flagship programme in Africa with Nigeria taking the lead.

Mrs. Obi further appreciated the FMoH for taking the leadership position and ensuring that NSOANP works and reiterated Nigeria’s recognition at the SOA Conference in Dakar, Senegal.

She reassured the stakeholders the commitment of Smile Train and appealed for the continued efforts of participants during the conference and beyond towards the furtherance of the implementation of NSOANP.

Parts of the communique which identified implementation gaps and unresolved issues as recommended by group 4 for prompt action called for the “Establishment of one Children’s Hospital in each Geopolitical Zone.

“Pediatric surgery should be mandatory for the 3-months posting Pre-Part 1. Adopt the Gills ORECS document on essential surgical list. Comprehensive children’s insurance (wide paediatric surgeries coverage).

The forum encouraged First Ladies in the 36 states of the Federation to advocate for children’s surgery and strengthen referral system as well as geographical mapping (toll free numbers, effective networking between hospitals).

“Community health education (via churches, mosques, etc. on first aid, ambulance services, BLS) and creation of Paediatric ICUs, NICU, HODs should work with and advise Procurement Officers on specific needs.”

The communique called for Local production of consumables and creation of departments revolving funds with proper accountability.