Medical experts have endorsed use of Mouka’s range of quality pillows for proper spine alignment to prevent aches and pains, which can be detrimental to health.

President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Nnenna Chigbo, and National President, National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT), Onigbinde Teslim, recommended them because they have met ergonomic and global standards.

Chigbo said quality pillows play an essential role in maintaining spine alignment during sleep to prevent neck pain and stiffness, thereby relieving pressure and counter-balancing the joints in the body. In addition, she said specific cells that help fight infection in the body increase significantly during healthy sleep.

“Quality mattresses and pillows determine how well one sleeps, as the body needs to align properly on them. When you are not comfortable on the mattress or pillow, it will affect the quality of your sleep, and this can be detrimental to your physical and mental health,” she said.

Teslim pointed out that poor ergonomic compliance in most mattresses and pillows result in unhealthy sleep due to aches and pains from their usage. This situation also leads to poor postural alignments and deformities.

He said Mouka’s unique pillows align the neck with other body parts to support good posture.

Teslim, an Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Rehabilitation and Pharma-cophysiotherapy at Obafemi Awolowo University, said the non-usage of pillows during sleep results in uneven pressure distribution in the neck muscles.

