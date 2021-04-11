Nigerians have been urged to engage in regular physical activity as a health enhancement measure.

National President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Nnenna Chigbo, gave the advice during activities to mark this year’s World Physical Activity Day.

Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the day set aside by the World Health Organisation (WHO) at its 54th World Health Assembly in 2002 with the theme ‘Promoting physical activity; at the weekend’.

According to the NSP national president, “participants can walk, dance, skip, engage in an aerobic workout, jog or run any time of the day and anywhere (including gyms, private homes and neighbourhoods) that is safe considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Regular physical activity is proven to help prevent and treat non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, breast and colon cancer. It also helps to prevent hypertension, overweight and obesity and can improve mental health, quality of life and general well-being.

“WHO recommends at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily for children and adolescents between ages 5 and 17 years. Physical activity beyond 60 minutes is highly recommended because it offers greater health benefits. Children and adolescents should engage in intense physical activity that strengthens muscles and bones at least thrice a week,” she said.