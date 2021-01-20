From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government by the end of December 2020 had identified about 24.3 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

According to him, all those identified had been registered into the National Social Register.

He stated this, yesterday, while virtually inaugurating the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Cash Transfer scheme aimed at delivering financial support to at least one million urban-based households through a technology-based approach called the Rapid Response Register.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the VP, Laolu Akande, in a statement Osinbajo as saying the about 24.3 million poor and vulnerable individuals registered into the National Social Register was equivalent to about 5.7 million households.

“Through this project, we are currently injecting about N10 billion directly into the hands of about two million poor and vulnerable people every month,” he said.