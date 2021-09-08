By Alawode Omotunde

A non-profit organisation, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), also known as the Fund, created as a partnership between the international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), has renewed calls for financial donations to the fund.

NSSF is a platform for resource mobilisation primarily established to supplement efforts to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians by supporting vulnerable Nigerians and strengthening the country’s health care system. It is poised to reskill the Nigerian workforce for a post-pandemic world.

The strategic priority for NSSF for 2021/2022 is to ensure that one million Nigerians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Fund is calling on philanthropists, corporate organisations, Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, the public sector and international donor agencies to join hands and support this initiative, which has been created by Nigerians for the benefit of Nigerians.

Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria, Babatunde Folawiyo, said: “With the appointment of Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko as the general manager of the Fund, all the necessary governance structures are now in place and the work of the fund has begun in earnest, with the immediate priority being to support the national COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“The NSSF is now well established and with US$2.4 million raised thus far, we need to build on this and grow the fund towards its goal of US$50 million. The funds will be channelled towards acquiring vaccines and ensuring that Nigerians are well informed about the need for the vaccination.”

To support the NSSF, donations can be made to Access Bank, 1391003966 (sort code 044080099), Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (Naira); and Access Bank 1391005544 (USD) Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund.

He added that working with carefully selected partners, the NGO’s goal is to ensure equitable distribution and application of the vaccinations as well as adequate education and awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated.

All donations, according to the NSSF, will be used to acquire vaccines and reduce barriers to vaccination.

According to Chinye-Nwoko: “We are ready to serve Nigerians. We strongly believe the pandemic is above a health crisis and ending this crisis will result in a durable end of the economic crisis. We look forward to the support of Nigerians, as together we can help one another for the good of the whole country.”

Governed by a statutory board of experienced and reputable members, the board of NSSF has selected and is in the process of engaging top-tier professional service firms, PWC and KPMG, to handle grants administration, monitoring and evaluation, respectively.

