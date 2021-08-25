In combating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF) will, on September 25, 2021, combine efforts with the international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, to call on world leaders, corporate organisations and foundations to address critical issues affecting nations.

Top on the issues to be discussed at the live event is vaccine equity, hesitancy, equitable distribution and education about the deadly disease. As an advocate for impact, the NSSF is one of the partner institutions headlining the event, alongside Global Citizen.

Established as a partnership between Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the NSSF is a platform for resource mobilisation primarily created to complement government’s efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerians.

As gathered, NSSF, also known as the Fund, has set its strategic priority for 2021/2022 to ensure that one million Nigerians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vice-chairman of Global Citizen, Nigeria, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “There is only one way of dealing with this pandemic, which is the vaccines, and, as we well know, to get the type of herd immunity that makes a nation safe, there is a minimum percentage of the population that needs to be covered, typically well above 60 per cent.

In Nigeria, we are way below that with only about 1 per cent of the populace having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Considering the scary statistics and the need to act fast to save lives, we are putting necessary mechanisms in place to enable us mobilize the required resources to get at least one million Nigerians vaccinated before the end of 2022.”

He stated further that the live event affords the organisation the opportunity to tell its story and get the support it needs to end the pandemic in the quickest time possible.

The “Global Citizen Live” is a historic 24-hour broadcast spanning six continents and will be aired across major news outlets, including YouTube and Twitter, and more.

Artistes will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest – climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

NSSF also restated its commitment to addressing three core COVID-19 response areas: supporting the most vulnerable, strengthening health care systems and re-skilling of Nigerian youth for a new Nigeria.

The institution believes that everyone should have access to quality and affordable health care services when they need it.