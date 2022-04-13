From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

An Nsukka-born philanthropist, Dr Ishiwu Clinton has declared his intention to represent Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal constituency in the National Assembly in 2023, on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring his aspiration on Wednesday, at the party’s secretariat in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ishiwu, a successful business tycoon said his mission in the National Assembly was to provide quality representation and attract democracy dividends for his constituents as well as sustain his philanthropic activities for the people of the area.

Ishiwu, who is popularly known as ‘Above’ explained that his love for the constituency was the reason he made investments in the area, as well empowered and created job opportunities for many residents.

He announced that he will asphalt 6 kilometers roads in the constituency as part of his philanthropic activities, adding that “this is not politics or campaign strategy as I have concluded plans to start work on the roads before the end of this month.

“I stand here before you to formally declare my ambition to represent Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South at the house of representative under the platform of our great party PDP.

“I join you to move for a change of guard and clear unequivocally that the time is now for Nsukka local government as a joint member of the constituency to produce the next member of house of representative come 2023.

“I am compelled to embark on this journey because of my desire to better the lot of our people and provide quality representation that will that would impact positively in the life of the constituents.

“I solicit that you give me your support and your vote during the primary election as well vote for me during the general election.

“I am one of you, I was born here, I grew up here and schooled here, most of my business is sited here, i understand the challenges before you and also have the solution to the problems, i will always rely on your partnership to solve the problem,” he said.

Speaking further, the business mogul said that if elected that his representation would be based on effective feedback through periodic town hall meetings, functional constituency office, youth empowerment and capacity building, community projects, lawmaking and interface with institutions in the constituency.

While expressing his confidence of winning the ticket, Clinton said his people had seen what he had been doing through his philanthropic gesture and would want him to go and represent them.

Responding, Mr Fabian Onah, PDP Nsukka LGA Chairman welcomed Ishiwu to the party office and promised that the party would ensure equal playing ground for all aspirants in the forthcoming primaries for 2023 general election.

“As a Party chairman, I am a like a father to all aspirants and would ensure that all candidates are given equal opportunity without any discrimination before and during the party primaries,” he said.

Onah however, commended Ishiwu for his promise to asphalt 6km roads in the constituency weather or not he emerged as party candidate for house of representative.

The declaration was attended by many people from the area especially youths who took to the major roads in Nsukka town chanting and singing solidarity songs in support of Ishiwu’s aspiration whom they have benefitted from his empowerments programs in the past.