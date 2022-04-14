From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Chief Walter Ozioko, Council Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, has vowed that all those involved in the attack during Nsukka People Democratic Party (PDP) monthly meeting last Saturday will surely be brought to justice.

Ozioko disclosed this to newsmen in Nsukka on Friday while reacting to the violent invasion of the party meeting by suspected paid thugs, warning that such barbaric acts should not be allowed to repeat itself.

He said that, Nsukka council condenmed in its entirety the unleashing of mayhem on party faithful by suspected political thugs that made party members to scamper for safety especially women got injured in the process.

‘It’s totally condemnable, seeing miscreants unleashed mayhem to Innocent party men and women.

‘What happened last Saturday at Nsukka PDP is very unfamiliar and strange with our culture and way of life in Nsukka.

‘Such unfriendly behaviour is most uncharitable given the fact it is from politicians who have immensely benefited from PDP,’ he said.

Stressing further the council boss said that, if he was not at the event, he would have found it difficult to believe what his eyes saw that Saturday at PDP Nsukka party office.

‘If I was not in that event, it will have been very difficult for me to believe that some of our youths are still this backward to participate in such act of hooliganism and political thuggery.

‘This barberic action is unacceptable to some of us, that want things to be done in a right way as well as respecting the fundamental human rights of others,’ he said.

Ozioko however, urged the general public to remain calm as efforts were on top gear to fish out and being to justice those that carried out the Saturday henious act during PDP meeting.

‘The general public should remain calm, peaceful as there are positive efforts towards bringing the perpetrators to justice.

‘To ensure that this fiendish and monstrous attitude did not happen again in Nsukka land,” he said.

The chairman of the council directed all those who sustained injuries during the unfortunate incident to come the office of his Special Assistant (SPA) on Political Matters, Mr Chikadibia Agbo for assistance.

‘All who sustained injury during that unfortunate incident should come to me through the my SPA Political for proper action and assistance by Nsukka LG,’ he said.