Felix Ikem, Nsukka

All is now set for the dedication of Nsukka Catholic cathedral scheduled to take place Thursday, November 19 2020.

The cathedral which is situated along Enugu Road, Nsukka town, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State overseas Catholic deaneries and parishes under Nsukka Social Cultural zone comprising of seven local governments; Nsukka, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Udenu, Uzo-Uwani, Isi-Uzo and Igbo-Etiti local governments.

Rev. Dr. Amuluche Nnamani, the Vicar general of the Diocese told newsmen in Nsukka on Tuesday that the 5500 seaters

cathedral took 19 years to build.

He said that the diocese which begun as Nsukka Catholic Parish in 1932 now boasts of 197 parishes, adding that it became a diocese in 1990.

According to him, “Francis Okobo the bishop emeritus of the Diocese who was consecrated the First Bishop of the Nsukka Catholic Diocese on 6 January 1991 at St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome and installed on 2 February 1991 started the cathedral building.

“Okobo reigned until 13 April 2013 when Pope Francis appointed Godfrey Igwebuike Onah as the second bishop of Nsukka Diocese, how took over the building and by the grace of God, come Thursday, 19 November this year the cathedral will be dedicated.

“The cathedral was about 5500 capacity, well equipped with other components for non liturgical use.

“We thank the Catholic faithful in Nsukka diocese, good spirited individuals and organisations for their massive financial and moral support.

“This cathedral after dedication will represent the image of Nsukka,” he said.

Nnamani who is also the chaplain of Saint Peter’s Catholic chaplaincy, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that the diocese has put machineries in motion to ensure that the event and invited guests will observe strict covid-19 protocol.

A release by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Onah in a Presbyterian meeting with the Catholic priests in the Diocese directed all participants in the dedication Holy Mass to wear face mask.

The directive further warned that no congregant should be allowed without putting on face mask.

At the moment, all finishing touches have done in the building even as some men were seen arranging and cleaning seats inside the cathedral for the dedication on Thursday.