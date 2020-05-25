Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has directed the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to immediately carry out detailed engineering survey and investigation of the affected areas of recent incidents of flooded that destroyed some of the roads in Nsukka metropolis after a heavy rain fall.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the directive is “to determine a lasting solution to contain the storm-water-flood menace in Nsukka while awaiting commencement of the proposed comprehensive erosion water management works by the Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) which is at the last design and Environmental Impact Assessment stage.

“Preliminary reports from the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, indicate that this unfortunate situation maybe as a result of blocked unstilted drainage channels and recent channelization of flood catchment at Aku road by Enugu road, through Aludele road, which has become prone to blockage due to the increased activities in the environment”.