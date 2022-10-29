A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Charlie Agbo has called on the security agencies including the police, Army and others to secure the release of former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, the returning students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and others allegedly kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen along the Ugwogo-Nike-Opi-Nsukka.

He said the recent incidents of hostage taking and kidnapping of commuters was horrific, unfortunate and condemnable.

He called on the security agencies, especially the police to take advantage of the robust support it has continued to receive from the Enugu State Government under the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi both in logistics and provision of operational vehicles to saturate that road with its presence to flush out the kidnappers and guarantee the safety of Nigerians on that road.

According to him, “in times like this, all citizens are enjoined to support both the government and the security agencies to present a united onslaught against criminals and terrorists. It is only when we are united against our common enemy that victory will be guaranteed.”