Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Legislative Council of Nsukka Local Government Area in Enugu State on Tuesday held a special session to mourn the death of Chief Patrick Omeje the Council Chairman who died last Tuesday June 16 after a brief illness.

The session had in attendance all the twenty councillors from the twenty political wards in the council area, they in their separate remarks described late Omeje as a committed, dedicated chairman who means well for Nsukka people.

Leader of the Council Mr Celestine Ezechinedu said councilors received the news of sudden death of Omeje with grief, shock and sadness.

“Nsukka council has lost a humble, God-fearing, dedicated and patriotic leader.

“Till now I find it difficult to believe that Omeje the Nsukka council chairman is no more,” he said

The Leader recalled that it was unfortunate that Omeje who was hale and hearty on June 4 when he presented the 2020 estimated budget to councilors, has been snatched away by the cold hands of death on Tuesday June 16.

“That shows how transient and unpredictable this world is, only God knows what will happen next in the life of every human being,” he said.

He noted It was because of regard and love late Omeje had for councilors that made him to embark on building befitting legislative complex last year where councilors will be having legislative sittings as well as office accommodation for councilors.

“This legislative building has reached 90 per cent completion, in our last meeting with him before his sudden demise he promised that before ending July this year the building will be inaugurated.

“Since the creation of Nsukka LGA, Omeje was the only council chairman that deemed it necessary to build legislative complex for councilors.

“Because of his good performance in Nsukka LGA, councilors will ensue that Omeje is immortalised,” he said

Hon. Ikah Henry representing Akpozzi ward described the late Omeje as a man of courage and vision but regretted his sudden death at the prime of his life.

“The council is mourning because our courageous and visionary chairman has been hit by the grave arrow of death.

“His death is a heavy blow to Nsukka LG and Enugu State in general,” he said.

The Leader, however, prayed to

God to grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family and Nsukka people the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

The session which started with one minute silence in honour of late Omeje had also in attendance Mr Cosmas Ugwueze and Mr Damian Eze Deputy Chairman and Secretary of Nsukka LG respectively.