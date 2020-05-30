Felix Ikem, Nsukks

Worried by the devastating effects of flood in the area, Chief Patrick Omeje, the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area in Enugu State has urged residents that are in the habit of dumping waste in drainage system to stop it in order to avert flood disaster.

Omeje told Sunday Sun in Nsukka on Saturday that dumping of refuse in gutters and building structures on water channels were some of the factors responsible for flooding in the area during rainy season.

“We should have collective responsibility towards reducing the effect of flood In the area by ensuring regular clearing of our drainages, avoid dumping of waste in gutters as well stop erecting Illegal structures on water channels.

“We should change habit that violate our environment and escalates flooding in our area.

“Together we can protect our environment from flood disaster that will kill our people, destroy property and render many homeless,” he said.

The LG boss said his administration was committed to grading and building roads with drainages to ensure free flow of water so as to mitigate the effect of flood.

According to him, the council recently embarked on clearing of drainage system in Nsukka town and it’s environs as preparation towards reducing the effect of flood during this rainy season.

“Council environmental team has been creating flood safety awareness From community to community so that residents will be friendly with their environment especially during this rainy season.

“The first priority of my administration is to ensure the protection of lives and property of residents that’s why the council is always proactive,”he said.

He said his administration would continue do its best to make Nsukka LGA great again as well as leave the council better than he met it.

“I thank the people of Nsukka LGA for their continued support and cooperation to my administration and urged them to keep it up.

“My promise is that, by God’s special grace I will leave Nsukka council better than I met it,” Omeje said

reporter gathered that some communities and areas in local government has continued to be ravaged by flood for the past 5 years despite government efforts to stem the tide.