Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Executive Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Omeje has congratulated the newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor of University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) Prof. Charles Arinzechukwu Igwe.

Prof. Igwe was appointed the 15th VC of the university last Thursday by the institution’s Governing Council. He takes over from Professor Benjamin Ozumba, whose tenure will expire in June 2019.

The chairman who spoke with our correspondent in Nsukka, expressed satisfaction over the VC’s emergence through a credible and transparent selection process by the Governing Council. He noted that “as the Chairman of the LGA housing the university, we will continue to provide and ensure a peaceful and enabling an environment for the university administration,” adding that he looks forward to a cordial and good working relationship with the new VC, whom he described as “a man of great capacity.”

“It is our hope and expectation that you will put your leadership skills to bear and continue to make the university a pacesetter in the nation’s educational sector. We are confident that with your leadership, the university will continue to occupy the number one university in the country and the sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

He went further to solicit the support of all and sundry for the new VC, to enable him to perform maximally in the interest of all.

In the same vein, the traditional ruler of Ihe n’ Owerre in Nsukka LGA, Igwe George Asadu, also congratulated the new VC, describing him as “a man of great intellectual capacity, capable of taking the university to the next level.”

According to him, “Prof Igwe is a cool-headed gentleman who listens to good advice and for this, he will succeed in his administration.”

He further explained that “it is a continuation of the Prof Ozumba’s administration because two of them worked together for years before the expiration of Prof. Ozumba’s tenure. It is a good development because he will continue from where the former VC stopped and there will be no disruption to any developmental projects or things like that.”

Also, reacting to the news of the appointment of the new VC was the Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) UNN chapter Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Abada. He said the appointment of Prof Igwe was a welcome development given his vast experience in the area of administration as the DVC Administration.

“I’m delighted that a man of rare integrity and sound academic background with vast knowledge of administration will steer the ship of the university in the next five years.

“It is expected that the new VC who is also an ASUU member will carry the union along in the affairs of the institution to avoid problems,” he said.

He also congratulated the Governing Council for living up to the expectations of the university community, in line with the new administrative order in Nigeria.